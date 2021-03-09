Carl Pei’s Nothing company debuts transparent wireless earphones concept

Following his solo venture to start a new company on his own, former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has been very busy, starting with the formation of his new entity called Nothing (maybe he took some inspiration from Elon Musk’s Boring Company) and recently acquiring the failed Essential smartphone brand.

Now Nothing has something new to showcase in the form of some true wireless earphones. As you can see from the header image above, the earphones are transparent and were designed by one of its new partners, Teenage Engineering, with the Concept 1’s said to take, “inspiration from a grandmother’s tobacco pipe”.

We’ll need to take Teenage Engineering’s word on that front, but the unveiling of this concept shows that Nothing is very much interested in the consumer electronics and mobile devices spheres, and slowly putting together the various pieces it needs to get its company off the ground.

“This is our long-term vision. In the near to mid-term, we have to start with existing product categories and interpret them through our lens. I would like to share how we’ve been translating our vision into our first wave of products over the course of the last few months,” explains the announcement for the Concept 1.

It remains to be seen if the transparent design will be a hallmark of future Nothing products, but the company has confirmed that it is indeed working on new devices.

“These are the principles that have guided our product design over the past several months. We look forward to showing you how this comes to life through our first products this summer,” adds the announcement.

As such, this Concept 1 reveal is less about the actual earphones, and more to do with Nothing’s desire to bring more products to the fore.

With Summer being earmarked as the timeline for more impending device announcements, hopefully we will get more information about the technical specifications and capabilities of these true wireless earphones at the same time too.

For now, all we know is that Nothing is designed transparent products inspired by grandmothers.