Cloud camera startup breached – 150 000 cameras allegedly accessed

Having a camera connected to a cloud service has its benefits but it also adds a large amount of risk to the solution.

Case in point – Verkada.

The startup which boasts offices around the world has suffered a breach and as a result 150 000 cameras located in massive firms such as Tesla, Cloudflare as well as schools and jails, were breached.

At least that’s what hackers told Bloomberg.

One of the alleged hackers told the publication that the collective breached Verkada to show how easily the firm could be hacked as well as how common the firm’s camera systems are. What strikes as odd, however, is how the hackers say they breached the firm.

According to the report, the collective gained Super Admin access to Verkada’s systems using a username and password they found publicly on the internet.

As a result of this breach, Verkada has launched an investigation into the incident.

“We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access. Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this potential issue,” Verkada told Bloomberg.

Following that statement, hackers said they lost access to Verkada’s systems which, again, is odd.

Even more strange is that, as Reuters points out, the attackers could have used the control the camera systems it had to access other parts of a company’s network.

While we understand that the attackers say this was a hack for hack’s sake, the fact that they had all this access and seemingly did nothing with it is mighty strange.

We’re curious to see if the hackers left any surprises behind for Verkada but we’ll have to wait for its investigation to be completed to know for sure.

While we’re on the subject of cameras being breached, we want to highlight that cameras which aren’t linked to a cloud service but are connected to the internet can also be rather easily breached and turned into a botnet. Check out our story from earlier this week regarding six household items you definitely should secure.