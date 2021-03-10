COVID-19 in South Africa: 10th March 2021

In a little over two weeks, we will have passed the one year mark when the country first went into lockdown. It will represent a concerning milestone as we still continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a potential third wave of infections on the horizon due to the Easter weekend.

As such, it is as important as ever to remain vigilant when it comes to wearing a face mask, which is still mandatory in public under the eased level 1 lockdown regulations.

As for the latest statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH) regarding the spread of the virus, it reports that 991 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours. Crucially under the 1k mark, it still pushes the the total number of infections to date to 1 522 697. The department also notes that over 9.29 million tests have been conducted to date, along with 118 247 vaccines having been administered. The recovery rate has inched up ever so slightly too at 94.8 percent, with 1 444 282 recoveries recorded.

Unfortunately, however, 103 new fatalities have been confirmed by the NDoH, with the department adding that the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has risen to 50 906. Of the new 103, the Free State accounts for 28, Gauteng has 28, KwaZulu-Natal contributes 24 and the Western Cape reports 15.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 279 058 262 409 16 649 11 308 Eastern Cape 194 147 182 570 11 577 11 316 Northern Cape 34 407 31631 2 859 744 Free State 80 787 72 861 7 926 3 421 KwaZulu-Natal 330 863 312 761 18 102 9 772 North West 61 645 57 887 3 758 1 249 Mpumalanga 72 126 69 884 2 242 1 289 Gauteng 407 289 394 514 12 775 9 890 Limpopo 62 375 59 765 2 610 1 917 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 522 697 1 444 282 78 415 50 906

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash]