COVID-19 in South Africa: 2nd March 2021

Yesterday, Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosozana Dlamini Zuma, unpacked the gazetted regulations regarding the recent move to alert level 1 lockdown and easing of restrictions in certain respects. While the move has been welcomed by many, especially those in the restaurant and food industries, it still remains to be seen how this move will impact new daily infections numbers for COVID-19 in South Africa.

The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), follows a similar trend we’ve seen in recent weeks, with the number of cases starting off quite low, and then ramping up as the week progresses. To that end, only 566 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to date for the country to 1 513 959.

Added to this is 1 431 336 recoveries being recorded, translating to a recovery rate of 94.5 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 84 new fatalities have also been recorded over the past 24 hours. This means that the country has surpassed another concerning milestone regarding COVID-19 in South Africa, with 50 077 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic now confirm by the NDoH.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 277 753 260 422 17 331 11 188 Eastern Cape 193 909 182 253 11 656 11 292 Northern Cape 34 039 30 897 2 859 686 Free State 80 113 70 343 9 770 3 250 KwaZulu-Natal 329 243 310 005 19 238 9 610 North West 60 998 57 450 3 548 1 203 Mpumalanga 71 147 68 818 2 329 1 262 Gauteng 404 785 391 944 12 841 9 697 Limpopo 61 972 59 204 2 768 1 889 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 513 959 1 431 336 82 623 50 077

