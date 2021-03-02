COVID-19 in South Africa: 2nd March 2021

Yesterday, Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosozana Dlamini Zuma, unpacked the gazetted regulations regarding the recent move to alert level 1 lockdown and easing of restrictions in certain respects. While the move has been welcomed by many, especially those in the restaurant and food industries, it still remains to be seen how this move will impact new daily infections numbers for COVID-19 in South Africa.
The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), follows a similar trend we’ve seen in recent weeks, with the number of cases starting off quite low, and then ramping up as the week progresses. To that end, only 566 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to date for the country to 1 513 959.
Added to this is 1 431 336 recoveries being recorded, translating to a recovery rate of 94.5 percent.
Unfortunately, however, 84 new fatalities have also been recorded over the past 24 hours. This means that the country has surpassed another concerning milestone regarding COVID-19 in South Africa, with 50 077 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic now confirm by the NDoH.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|277 753
|260 422
|17 331
|11 188
|Eastern Cape
|193 909
|182 253
|11 656
|11 292
|Northern Cape
|34 039
|30 897
|2 859
|686
|Free State
|80 113
|70 343
|9 770
|3 250
|KwaZulu-Natal
|329 243
|310 005
|19 238
|9 610
|North West
|60 998
|57 450
|3 548
|1 203
|Mpumalanga
|71 147
|68 818
|2 329
|1 262
|Gauteng
|404 785
|391 944
|12 841
|9 697
|Limpopo
|61 972
|59 204
|2 768
|1 889
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 513 959
|1 431 336
|82 623
|50 077
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – Photo by Justin Schwartfigure on Unsplash]