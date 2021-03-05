COVID-19 in South Africa: 5th March 2021

This week has proved a bit of an oddity when it comes to the daily infographic reports on COVID-19 in South Africa from the National Department of Health. They were a fixture every evening or early morning, provided updated numbers for the spread of the virus in the country, but this week has seen no infographic being released by the NDoH at the time of writing.

Precisely why is unclear, with only the official document on updated COVID-19 numbers coming from the Twitter account of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Looking at the latest one that the minister shared, the total number of cases to date for SA now sits at 1 517 666. Oddly, the number of new cases over the past 24 hours have not been listed on the report, but our calculations from the previous day places them at 1 404, which is a relatively sharp rise compared to earlier in the week.

The rest of the report shows that 1 436 010 recoveries have been recorded, as the recovery rate remains for the third day in a row at 94.6 percent. It has also been confirmed that 92 029 frontline healthcare workers have been inoculated, with 8 459 vaccines having been administered over the past 24 hours, which is a figure that needs to rise soon.

Unfortunately, 96 more fatalities have also been recorded, pushing the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa to date to 50 462.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 278 302 261 316 16 986 11 243 Eastern Cape 194 022 182 427 11 595 11 310 Northern Cape 34 203 31 417 2 859 695 Free State 80 389 70 932 9 457 3 323 KwaZulu-Natal 329 909 310 715 19 194 9 715 North West 61 264 57 664 3 600 1 203 Mpumalanga 71 525 69 073 2 452 1 271 Gauteng 405 860 393 097 12 763 9 797 Limpopo 62 192 59 369 2 823 1 905 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 517 666 1 436 010 81 656 50 462

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash]