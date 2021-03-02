Edtech MasterStart eyes global expansion with new CEO at the helm

Remote learning was forced to take off in a big way when lockdown hit in 2020, but now we’re tasked with improving the systems and resources that were cobbled together at the time.

Edtech company, MasterStart has been refining and honing its online learning solutions and now the firm is looking to expand globally.

As a quick primer, MasterStart is a platform through which you can study a short course online. Short courses are from Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Stellenbosch Business School, UCT Graduate Business School and MasterStart itself.

Heading up this global expansion is newly appointed chief executive officer, Ben Pike.

The new CEO was most recently the executive director at QA, the largest provider of tech training and education in the UK. QA was sold to CVC Capital Partners for £700 million in 2017.

“The global online education opportunity has grown substantially as a result of the pandemic over the past year. MasterStart is positioning itself to take advantage of this both in South Africa and globally. There is currently a huge rush to get content digitised and online, but we want to go much further in putting human connection at the heart of everything we do online,” said Pike in a statement.

“Our job is not to just educate people, or tell them how to do things,” the MasterStart CEO continues. “Our role is to make connections and empower people to go beyond simply acquiring new skills. To create the opportunity for people to learn from each other as well as leading industry and academic experts and begin learning discussions that lasts for years to come.”

Throughout 2021, MasterStart will be expanding its partnerships with universities and other global bodies. The key to expansion, according to the firm, is to build more transformative programmes which will in turn attract more global clients.

“Through our expansion we aim to empower more ambitious individuals who want to have the tools to advance their careers and thrive in our fast-changing world,” concludes Pike.

We highly recommend checking out MasterStart if you’re looking to pursue a post-graduate qualification. What’s more is that today you can get 40 percent off of MasterStart’s Business Writing Skills programme.

Head to the official website to find out more about MasterStart.