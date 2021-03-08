Finally, Checkers has a solution for your Sixty60 bags

We are massive fans of Checkers Sixty60. The grocery delivery service has saved us from dull dinners, hygiene emergencies and more throughout lockdown but there has always been a problem.

That problem is the growing collection of paper bags we’ve been amassing since mid-2020.

But this morning we received a slice of good news that should free up our broom closet.

In an email sent out to customers, Checkers explained that you could now hand over your used Checkers Sixty60 bags to your delivery driver who will return them to the store. The bags will then be recycled along with the store’s other recyclable waste.

There are however some limitations to this kindness Checkers is doing. And yes, this is a kindness because you could go in search of a place to drop off your recycling on your own.

For one you will need to place your used bags into one Sixty60 bag. You will only be allowed to pack ten bags into a bag and the driver will only collect one full bag per order.

To that end, if you’re thinking you can unpack your order right there and hand over the bag, think again. Speed is of the essence for Sixty60 so make sure your bags are ready so that you can simply hand them off to the delivery driver.

This really is a fantastic initiative from a really incredible service.

If you’re yet to use Checkers Sixty60, we’ve been using it since hard lockdown last year and it has become our go to app since then.

Since penning our review the app has improved in leaps and bounds and while it still experiences a hiccup now and then, it works more often than it doesn’t.

We highly recommend using the service, especially if you’re trying to limit your contact with other people as much as possible.

Checkers Sixty60 is available for free download on both Android and Apple iOS.