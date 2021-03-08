Google calls on African non-profits to apply for grants for female empowerment projects

With 8th March being International Women’s Day, a number of initiatives focused on female empowerment have been announced. Case in point Google Africa, which has issued an open call to all non-profit organisations operating on the continent for its global Impact Challenge (GIC) for Women and Girls.

The big tech firm has pledged an estimated $25 million to this initiative, and is asking NPOs focused on such projects to apply for funding by 2nd April 2021, meaning that there is less than a month to get applications sorted and submitted.

“The GIC for Women and Girls, which will provide $25 million in overall cash grants to nonprofits and social enterprises creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls, follows initiatives like the 2019 Africa launch of Women Will, Google’s initiative to create opportunities for women, and Google’s #IamRemarkable workshop series, which works to counteract conditioning that women shouldn’t celebrate their achievements,” explains a press release regarding GIC.

Once the application deadline passes, NPOs will be accessed by a panel of experts as picked by Google Africa.

“An all-female panel of expert Google executives and world / business leaders, including Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women; Victoria Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on SDGs; Graça Machel, Founder, Graça Machel Trust; and Juliana Rotich, Kenyan information technology entrepreneur, will preside over the application review and selection process once applications close,” the press release adds.

The company also notes that grantees will be announced later this year and are eligible to receive funding ranging from $300 000 to $2 million. Selected organisations will also receive support and mentoring from Google itself in order to build capacity where needed.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure that generations of women and girls from all walks of life—no matter their race, sexual orientation, religion or socioeconomic status—live in a world where they are treated equally and can realise their full potential,” highlights Google South Africa country director, Alistair Mokoena, of the initiative.

“When women and girls have the tools, resources and opportunities to turn their potential into power, it not only changes the trajectory of their individual lives, but also strengthens entire communities. If we lift up women and girls, the rest of the world will rise, too,” Mokoena concludes.

It will be interesting to see how many South Africa NPOs will be chosen by Google Africa later this year. Those wanting to apply can find more details here.