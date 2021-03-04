Hot Wheels game (with Hot Wheels toy) coming to South Africa

Hot Wheels Unleashed was revealed as the latest game to be based on the famous brand of toys. At the time the Challenge Accepted Edition was announced – which features an actual Hot Wheels toy car – and now we know that these will be available in South Africa.

These kinds of special editions don’t always make it to our shores so it’s nice to see them when they do. At the time of writing we’ve found that both Raru and Animeworx @ Nexus Hub have the Challenge Accepted Edition available for pre-order ahead of a 30th September release date.

Raru is selling this version for R899 while Animeworx has it for R865. It should ne noted, however, that Raru currently has a promotion running for discounts on pre-orders. The code RCC-10GamePreOrder gets you 10 percent off making the price effectively R809.10.

Regardless of where you buy the game the Challenge Accepted Edition is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Below are the contents of this purchase in full:

Full game

Bone Shaker diecast with an amazing exclusive livery

Hot Wheels steelbook

Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 1 including 15 vehicles, 25 customization items, 4 track pieces and 1 themed expansion

Two sided folded Hot Wheels Unleased poster

Packaging a small toy like this with a game is really nothing new. The first thing that comes to our minds is 2017’s LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 which featured a minifigure of Giant-Man Hank Pym. Other LEGO Marvel games pulled similar stunts with the Iron Patriot and the Silver Centurion Iron Man armour. These toys have actually gone on to cost more than the price of the games they came with.

While we can’t say that the Bone Shaker toy will be worth anything in a few years this version of the game does come with extra DLC to sweeten the deal, so consider that if you’re still looking at the cheaper base version of the game.