How to repair MS Outlook manually

Written by Victor Bobrov, founder and CEO of Recovery Toolbox.
Email clients have a lot of advantages over standard email interfaces, but they can also be very inconvenient. This inconvenience could occur at any time as files may become unreadable.
Most times users trust this software so much that they delete the data in their account on the mail service, entrusting their storage to the software but eventually accessing their data becomes impossible.
This usually comes as a surprise to users, and it occurs regularly in MS Outlook. MS Outlook is a very very popular viewer in many countries, but users still loose important data due to minor errors. The algorithm simply refuses to read the information, but there is a decent way out of the situation.
Outlook Repair is a highly specialised software that can completely solve this problem. There is also a website that allows you to do an Outlook online database recovery. You will be able to read the database file with a critical error, restoring all the necessary data.
Online Version of Outlook Repair
There is an online version of this tool.
Select the file from the location on your computer. Everything is stored in *.PST format (there is also *.OST support). The size doesn’t matter, any file is processed, but then you have to wait for the upload. Also, you must enter your email address and characters from CAPTCHA into the fill field.
Next, the recovery process begins:
The progress bar shows everything in real-time. The service also offers to download a demo offline version. All you have to do is download the repaired * .PST, and then upload it to the appropriate folder on your computer. MS Outlook will be able to open everything with minimal losses.
How the offline version works
You must first download the file from the official website and then install it following the step-by-step instructions. Also, don’t forget to read the license agreement.
Installation usually takes less than 1 minute, and the software itself takes up very little space on the HDD.
In the first step, you will need to select the appropriate file on your hard drive in the MS Outlook Express folder. Then it will begin processing. The filter will show only *.OST and * .PST extensions:
The program can work in recovery mode or convert between the two supplied formats. This makes it possible to operate with the file data as flexibly as possible.
The “Scan for deleted data” radio button will allow you to recover recently deleted messages if any:
After the end of the process, you will have full access to the structure of letters, as well as reading all internal data, including attachments.
This is how the preview mode looks:
You must then select the folder where the recovered files will be placed. It is advisable to allocate storage for these purposes outside the OS location area:
You can save everything as a single file or do it for each letter separately. It all depends on the originally set goals:
At the end of the work, the program will show a summary of file recovery:
Five reasons to use Outlook Repair
There are some reasons while the program has gained and continues to gain a lot of popularity from users across the globe. Here are some of them:
- It has a very high working speed. The narrow specialisation of the algorithm allows processing for a database of thousands of emails within 1 minute.
- You can extract not only texts and addresses but in general any information, including attachments. This is a rather rare feature, especially when you consider that everything works correctly.
- The size of the database doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve been saving up letters. Everything will be processed without errors.
- The presence of an online version is a definite advantage, especially given that there are no differences with the work of offline software.
- To understand how to repair Outlook, you do not need to have any special knowledge. Any user can handle this. Everything is intuitive on the simplest interface.
Be sure to have this software in your arsenal, because sometimes the loss of letters can be fraught with a large number of problems, ranging from loss of access to bank accounts, ending with dismissal from work. This simple program can easily get you out of any situation at a difficult moment.
Conclusion
You can now repair the Outlook database in just one minute. This is decent software that has no analogs in the world markets. Excellent speed of work and simplicity of the interface allows the user to easily get out of a difficult situation.
It is difficult to compare it with competitive products because it provides the highest recovery rate. The damaged fragments are successfully isolated and cannot be read. The software can be easily installed on any computer, and if this is not possible, the online service will always help. It works well even from mobile devices and any operating system. Recovery Toolbox also produces other software aimed at recovering various file formats.