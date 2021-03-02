HP announces new Pavilion x360 15 and 14 inch notebooks

Now that computer components are about as rare has hen’s teeth, you might have to replace your desktop with a notebook and HP has two new Pavilion x360 models headed to South Africa, although they’re only expected to arrive in locally in June.

Before we dive into specs, we want to highlight that these notebooks are built using recycled materials. For example, the plastic used in the speaker enclosure and keyboard keycaps is made from recycled plastic. The boxes are also made with recycled materials as are the fibre cushions used in the packaging.

Unlike smartphone manufacturers though, HP thankfully isn’t removing the notebook charger.

But what about the notebook itself?

Inside you’ll find an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU which boasts a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7GHz. Those specs are directly from Intel and it should be pointed out that often OEMs par down or amp up processors based on the headroom they have as regards thermal and power limits.

We do know that HP has retained the Intel Xe graphics on the CPU rather than opting for a discrete GPU though this has kept pricing to a minimum.

In terms of memory you can expect up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory and storage is covered with a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Other goodies include a microSD card reader, fingerprint scanner and support for WiFi 6.

As for the display there are two variants namely a 14inch and a 15inch iteration. Each of the displays boasts a FullHD (1920x1080p) display. That panel is an IPS panel so viewing angles should be rather good regardless of the orientation of the notebook. As an x360 model the display can also rotate 360 degrees.

Now for the pricing.

As mentioned the new Pavilion x360 is only due to arrive in South Africa on 21st June. Prices start at R11 999 for the 14inch iteration and the 15inch model starts at R12 999. Prices will vary depending on your exact configuration but those are rather affordable.

Now we just have to wait for these notebooks to arrive in South Africa.