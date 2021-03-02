IITPSA the preferred organisation for IT critical skills assessments in SA

The Institute for Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), was recently acknowledged as the preferred industry body for ICT professionals seeking critical skills visas to work in South Africa. This acknowledgement came from the latest draft of the South African Critical Skills List issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

For those unfamiliar with the Critical Skills List, it now specifies that all applicants with scarce and critical ICT skills that are members of the IITPSA, will now be preferred.

For the president of the organisation, Thabo Mashegoane, this is a welcome achievement, noting that the IITPSA has been the curator of South African IT industry professional standards and has carried out assessments for critical skills visa applications for the sector since they were introduced back in 2014.

“The IITPSA is the only information technology professional body recognised by both the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and IFIP’s International Professional Practice Partnership (IP3), and as such, our standards are recognised internationally,” he adds.

The organisation also notes that the professional and ethical assessment of critical skills applications is paramount and it is in the process of appointing new assessors to further strengthen this capability, as well as being in the process of appointing new assessors to meet this increased demand.

To that end, the IITPSA says due to the volume of applications being received, membership applications must be made online here and critical skills applications will only be accepted electronically at csa[at]iitpsa[dot]org[dot]za.

With critical IT skills a commodity in the country, organisations like IITPSA will play a significant role for many moving forward.