Kaspersky’s VPN Secure Connection now runs natively on M1 Macs

Apple’s own M1 chip has caused a hub-bub of conversation among the silicon obsessed but while performance of the chip has impressed, the M1 has had a rough time in its initial months on the scene.

First, adware targeting Apple’s chips was spotted in the wild. The very next week, malware was discovered hiding on 30 000 Macs including the M1 variants though the malware was found to be inactive. The latest roadblock is a rumoured disabling of Rosetta 2 on M1 Macs in certain regions.

So, with all those problems, how about some good news for M1 Mac owners?

Kaspersky has announced that its VPN Secure Connection software is now available for M1 Macs and it doesn’t need Rosetta 2 to run properly.

The Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is a VPN that anybody can use. It offers a free tier though this tier is rather limited in what it offers. A monthly subscription will cost you R88.99 per month with a yearly subscription costing R530.99. We should point out that you will only pay R26.70 for your first month which is rather affordable. Just remember to cancel after your first month if you don’t want to pay the full price.

If you want to shop solutions head to this URL.

Kaspersky says there are servers in 2 000 servers in 40 locations across 35 countries so you should find a server that works for you.

“Whether connecting to a public wireless network, shopping online or communicating on social media, it is crucially important to keep private information and payment credentials safe. Taking into account the sophistication of today’s consumers, our developers started the process of adapting Kaspersky products for the new M1 architecture right after WWDC, with the help of the Apple Silicon Developer Transition Kit (DTK). We focused our efforts on making this transition as thorough and fast as possible, so our users could be among the first to access the highest performance, efficiency and power consumption while using Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection,” explained head of Mac product development at Kaspersky, Andrey Rubin.

Importantly, the Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection runs on both M1 powered and Intel powered Macs.

Of course you can also use Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection on Windows, Android and iOS.