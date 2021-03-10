LED dice Pixels already a Kickstarter success

Back in January 2020 we brought you the story of Pixels, a rather clever idea to add lighting effects to game dice to give them all sorts of extra functionality and flair. Now in March 2021 Pixels are on Kickstarter and it has already raked in its goal many times over.

The Pixels Kickstarter campaign can be visited here and, after less than 24 hours of being live, it has raked in $1 709 629 from 12 091 backers. The funding goal for Pixels is only $200 000, so it’s been a massive success already with 29 days still to go.

If you missed our story or need a refresher, inside of Pixels dice there is a host of electronics which provide unique RGB lighting as well as other party features such as the ability to detect the direction you roll them and Bluetooth to connect to a companion app. Pixels charge wirelessly and come in a variety of form factors to suit your hobby and game nights.

Those who like what they’re what you’re seeing and reading – here don’t get the credit card out before you hear the price. The cheapest way to get into Pixels is to back the Kickstarter for $39 which buys you a single die. While you can choose the kind of die you want, and this tier comes with a charger, it’s still rather steep.

From here increasing your pledge amount increases the amount of dice: $77 for two dice and $149 for four dice. While still expensive some quick maths shows that buying more deice results in a slightly lower cost per die.

The most compelling pledges, however, start at the $199 mark. This price gets you a full set of seven dice as well as a To-Go case which also charges your set. What’s cool about the To-Go case (and the smaller single die cases) is that it’s universal for all the Pixels dice. If your set of seven, for example, is made up of different types, the single To-Go case can house and charge them all. On top of all of that the case has a battery so, true to the name, you can use it on the go.

After the $199 tier you can again keep increasing your pledge to buy multiple sets and dice combos.

Pixels are being offered in eight different dice styles: D20, D12, D00 (percentile), D10, D8, D6, D4 and pipped D6. This combination of eight also comes in a variety of shell colours including a clear option that will unlock once the campaign crosses $2 million. Our favourite of the bunch, however, has to be the aurora sky which is a “bright translucent die speckled with glitter”. If all your electronics are already rainbow RGB this is the perfect choice for you.

There’s a tonne of other features here too such as open source electronics which already has a GitHub page and compatibility with Roll20 and Foundry to integrate into your table top campaigns. It really seems like a lot of effort was put into Pixels to expand on the idea of smart dice with lighting.

We highly recommend giving the Kickstarter page a thorough read to take in all these features, especially fi you’re thinking of parting with your money to support the campaign.

As always we give you the blanket warning about crowdfunding: even if the campaign is successfully you may never get what you pay for, or anything at all. At the end of the day crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble so never pay anything you’re not willing to lose entirely.

That said Pixels does look really interesting and we’re always happy to see innovation in the world of physical gaming.