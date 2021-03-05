LEGO unveils Winnie the Pooh set for this month

LEGO has revealed the latest set in its Ideas range where fans can submit their own creation with the hope of having them turned into retail sets. The latest idea to make it through the process is set 21326: Winnie the Pooh which features the familiar house inside of a tree, Pooh himself and a collection of friends.

The set has 1 265 pieces and five minifigures of Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit and Eeyore. The brick-built house here is on the smaller side and can be opened like a doll house to access the interior.

The set will cost $99.99 / €99.99 / £89.99 depending on where you live and launches on 18th March for LEGO VIPs. For those of us without a VIP programme in their country a wider release will happen on 1st April.

For us here in South Africa the set will likely arrive closer to the 1st April release. No local pricing has been made available just yet but we can estimate based off of the international cost. LEGO in this country is usually priced in line with what people pay in the UK. Right now £89.99 converts to around R1 908. We highly suspect that the set will cost, at minimum, R2 000, so start saving that much if you want to pick this one up.

For more of 21326: Winnie the Pooh you can see a gallery of static images here or you can see the set in motion thanks to the video embed below. It’s a designer video directly from LEGO which goes into detail about how the set was made.

Both the gallery and the video show off the great little details here such as the 100 Acre Wood sign, a functional mirror and lots of pieces centred around honey.

Like the Seseme Street set that LEGO released last year this set is aimed squarely at adults looking to scratch that nostalgia itch. It makes use of the rather bland black box (see above) that the company has been using for all its adult-orientated sets. LEGO is rolling out so many of these sets with black boxes that the official LEGO store looks a bit lifeless with all of them displayed together.