Meet the Vodacom Curve, a smart GPS tracker with a 7 day battery life

Small GPS trackers have been around for, well as long as Tile has been around (2012 for those curious) but since then many similar solutions have come to the market including the Curve from Vodacom.

The Curve is a tracker that uses GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth and cellular to allow you to keep tabs on your most valuable possessions. While the GPS and Bluetooth are normal for this sort of tracker, the cellular tracking is unique.

Vodacom is able to add this functionality to Curve by way of a virtual or soft SIM solution Vodacom calls Smart SIM.

“It is connected by a built-in Vodafone Smart SIM, which enables smartphone alerts and updates to be sent even when the device is used from a distance or abroad. The Smart SIM roams in over 100 countries around the world without any extra charges,” Vodacom explained in a press release.

The Curve is water resistant up to 1m for 30 minutes thanks to its IP67 rating and the battery can reportedly last for seven days.

The Curve is also Vodacom’s first product released under its all new Designed & Connected by Vodacom which are described as “multipurpose consumer smart tech solutions”. While Curve is a clever solution, we’re curious to see what else the firm releases in the future.

“Now more than ever, people want to stay connected to what matters to them the most, the new Designed & Connected by Vodacom range is grounded in our relentless mission to connect everyone to the people and the things they love the most. The versatile Curve GPS tracker builds on our existing IoT platforms that provide meaningful solutions to bring a light to everyday living, whether it’s to find a misplaced school blazer, keep up with kids whereabouts, or to track if furry friends have roamed a bit further than they should,” says managing executive for products and services at Vodacom, Johnny Dos Santos.

Unfortunately, Vodacom hasn’t disclosed pricing or availability of the Curve just yet. If this tracker sounds interesting to you, then bookmark this webpage and check back regularly.

Of course will let our readers know when we have those details as well.