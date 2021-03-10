Microsoft’s ZeniMax buy: some new games will be exclusive to Xbox & PC

After being announced last year, Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media is finally complete after regulatory approval. Some announcements around this news outright say that future games from ZeniMax studios will not appear on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced as much on the official Xbox Wire blog, though he tempers the news with mention that things will not change in the short term.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community. With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,” Spencer writes.

It should be noted here that there is some confusion about what Microsoft bought. The company didn’t just buy the famous Bethesda, but its parent company ZeniMax Media which is made up of these studios:

Alpha Dog

Arkane

Bethesda Game Studios

id Software

MachineGames

Roundhouse Studios

Tango Gameworks

ZeniMax Online Studios

Going off of Spencer’s comment this means that, in the future, games from any of these studios may be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC.

Another misconception in these announcements is that only those on PlayStation will miss out, but it’s worth mentioning the Nintendo Switch. Several games from id Software and MachineGames, for example, have been ported to the Nintendo Switch. Most recently Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood from the two studios respectively. Those who prefer to play these games on that console, or only have a Switch to play on, may not receive these titles in the future.

“As we shared previously, it’s vitally important that Bethesda continues making games the way it always has. We look forward to empowering Bethesda’s creative teams to reach even more players around the world, helping make future Bethesda titles the biggest and most popular games in their history. Xbox and Bethesda have long shared a common vision for the future of gaming. Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass,” Spencer continues.

Xbox Game Pass is mentioned a few times in these announcements so subscribers can look forward to having their libraries bolstered by a slew of ZeniMax games in the future.

To mark the occasion Bethesda also released a video entitled “Here’s to the Journey” (embedded below). It’s a very quick look at the past of the company as it goes into the future with Microsoft.