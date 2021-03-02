Nedbank Money app and QR code lets customers withdraw cash from ATMs

Financial institutions across the country have looked at innovative ways to assist their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more contactless solutions arriving over the past few months. The latest one comes via Nedbank, which now allows its customers to make ATM cash withdrawals via its Money app and a QR code.

This new service does come with one caveat though, as it is limited to ATMs that have the ability to scan QR codes, with a countrywide list of currently available locations being found here (PDF).

“In view of the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an ongoing need to deliver dynamic and innovative transacting solutions,” explains Preni Naidoo, Nedbank executive for self-service banking, regarding the new solution.

“The QR code functionality lets clients load a cash withdrawal on the Nedbank Money app. Thereafter, they simply need to scan the QR code on the ATM screen to withdraw their cash quickly and securely without having to use their bank card,” the exec adds.

The step-by-step process for this new solution is as follows:

“Log in to the Money app.

Select the Get cash widget, enter the amount you’d like to withdraw and choose the account you want to withdraw from.

Then select Scan now.

At the ATM, choose the Money app withdrawal option.

Scan the QR code on the ATM screen using the Money app.

That’s it. Then take your cash and printed receipt.”

Nedbank says you can also preload your withdrawal before arriving at the ATM. You simply choose the Scan later option instead of the Scan now one inside of the Nedbank Money app.

You can find out more about this new mobile solution here.