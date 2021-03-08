‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ in South Africa: Where to watch

Followers of the British monarchy have been eagerly anticipating “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry”, a feature-length interview involving Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This interview has just been released overseas, but South Africans will be able to watch it tonight at 19:30 local time.

M-Net has acquired the rights to broadcast the interview and will be making it available to DStv subscribers on its channel 101, as well as the DStv app on Android and iOS.

Subscribers to the Premium, Compact Plus and Compact will all get access to the event, but it will not be available via the Catch Up feature. This means that, if subscribers miss the airing, they will need to have recorded it beforehand if they wish to watch it at a later date.

Those planning to watch it through should set aside two hours.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan The Duchess of Sussex in a wide-ranging interview covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” reads the description of the special.

The pair’s move to the US and lesser involvement with the royal family has been the topic of much talk, which is partly what the interview is meant to tackle.

After watching the interview South Africans can discuss its contents on places like Twitter where hashtags such as #OprahMeghanHarry and #Diana have been trending worldwide since yesterday afternoon. These discussions should, of course, be avoided until you’ve watched the interview to avoid spoilers.

If you do want to avoid what is discussed in the interview completely you may want to avoid the internet as much as possible until tonight as many parts of it are being shared freely right now.