Razer adds to its productivity range with new smart glasses

For many businesses, 2020 was a year of pivots thanks to lockdowns meaning some businesses couldn’t operate as they usually would.

We bring this up because Razer is seemingly adding productivity tools to its burgeoning lineup of gaming peripherals and hardware.

Back in February the brand launched a fantastically expensive webcam and now Razer wants to protect your eyes while delivering audio to your ears.

The Razer Anzu is the firm’s first pair of smart glasses which house touch controls, open-ear audio and some protection for your eyes. That protection comes in the form of 35 percent blue light filtering. The Anzu also comes with additional lenses that have 99 percent UVA/UVB protection so you can turn the glasses into sunglasses.

These sunglass lens are shipped with the Anzu which is pretty neat.

Onto the “smart” features.

We use the quotation marks because the tech in these glasses begins and ends with Bluetooth 5.1, an omnidirectional microphone and the aforementioned open-ear audio.

The audio is handled by 16mm drivers.

The glasses do have touch controls where you can “change music tracks, play or pause media, manage conference calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant” according to Razer. While touch controls on the device are nice, we hesitate to call that smart.

As these glasses have tech you may rightly be wondering about battery life. To that end Razer is claiming a batter life of five hours though usage may vary that final number.

While we weren’t too kind about the Razer Kiyo Pro, these glasses may actually be helpful for some folks, especially with the increased screen time we’ve all been subjecting ourselves to.

Now for the price.

The Anzu carries a price tag of $199.99 (~R3 070) and replacement sunglass lenses will cost $29.99 (~R460). While the Anzu glasses are available on the Razer Store it’s unclear whether they would come to South Africa, especially at that price point.

Nevertheless, we’ll endeavour to find out more and when we do we’ll update you here.

Now, with Razer’s penchant for RGB, what’s the over-under on the Anzu RGB Edition being released soon? This is the same company that made Kitty Ears for headphones that serve no functional purpose so we’re giving it a month.