Save hundreds of Rands by buying Forza Horizon 4 on Steam

The PC version of Forza Horizon 4 has just been released on Steam. Thanks to the fantastic localised pricing on the platform the game there is hundreds of Rands cheaper when compared to the Microsoft Store.

Below are the prices of the game on Steam and the Microsoft Store for comparison. The differences are quite stark.

Standard Edition: R329 on Steam | R1 099 on Microsoft Store

Deluxe Edition: R439 on Steam | R1 399 on Microsoft Store

Ultimate Edition: R549 on Steam | R1 699 on Microsoft Store

The difference between the three versions are surmised nicely in this image:

At this point, purely for due diligence, we do need to point some things out about Forza Horizon 4 when it comes to Xbox Game Pass on PC. The Standard Edition of this game is included in a subscription to the service, so if you’re already part of Xbox Game Pass you don’t need to fork out a cent more to get playing.

On top of that subscribers get a discount if they decide to buy the game. The Standard (R879.20), Deluxe (R1 119.20) and Ultimate (R1 359.20) Editions are all discounted by a thin margin.

With due diligence done, you should still just buy the game on Steam. The deal is so good that this remains our advice even if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

We’ve put hundreds of hours into this game and it used to be one of our “play every single day” titles so we do have a lot of confidence in this advice. We also have confidence in recommending that you avoid almost all of the DLC. To buy all the DLC on Steam, you’ll be paying R869. While this is steep it’s cheaper than the same content on the Microsoft Store, just like the game itself.

The only DLC worth buying is the two expansions: Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions. Both cost R130 on Steam and both add hours of content to the game, unique vehicles and an entire new map to explore. These two expansions are also included in the Ultimate Edition.

Most of the remaining DLC is car packs. With so many vehicles already in the game these can be ignored for new players, on top of the fact that some of the cars are sometimes made available to those without the DLC.

If you, like us, end up playing this game every day, you can always just go back and buy the rest of the DLC.