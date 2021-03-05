Telkom is increasing fibre internet speeds and updating its prices

Here’s some great news for anybody looking to upgrade their internet speed – if you’re an existing Telkom customer you’re getting a speed upgrade for free.

That’s not the only good news because, on the back of this upgrade, Telkom’s uncapped fibre packages are also getting a price update.

To make this a bit easier to understand, existing customer’s speed will be bumped up to the package above. In some instances however, such as Telkom’s 200Mbps package, you will instead get a discount as there is no faster speed available.

The new speeds and pricing for Telkom’s FTTH Home Unlimited Bundles follow below. Speeds are written as download/upload.

  • 10/5Mbps moves to 25/5Mbps @ R399
  • 10/10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps @ R449
  • 20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price @ R699
  • 50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price @ R899
  • 100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price @ R1 169
  • 200Mbps price @ R1 169

Telkom is also adapting its FTTH Home Unlimited Premium Bundles, those changes also follow on below.

  • 10Mbps moves to 25/25Mbps (2.5 time more in speed) @ R699
  • 20Mbps moves to 50Mbps at the 20Mbps price @ R849
  • 50Mbps moves to 100Mbps at the 50Mbps price @ R1 199
  • 100Mbps moves to 200Mbps at the 100Mbps price @ R1 399
  • 200Mbps @ R1 399

These prices will be effected during the month of March.

These are some really attractive prices especially the 200Mbps packages which are now discounted.

If you’re interested in taking up one of these packages head here for more information.

As a reminder, Telkom issued a call for gaming content for its TelkomONE streaming service. You can find more details about that here.

