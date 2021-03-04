TelkomONE is launching a gaming channel soon, and it needs content

Late last year, Telkom launched TelkomONE. The streaming service – which offers a free tier – is looking to expand its content offering with a channel dedicated to gaming, but it has a problem.

Telkom needs content for this forthcoming gaming channel and if you’re an epic gamer (or even just an average one) then you could win some money for your content.

A competition named #OpenUpTheGames is now live and gamers, creators, producers and commentators can pitch lifestyle programmes centred around games to win one of three prizes of R100 000 to create the show for Telkom one.

“Following the success of the #OpenUpTheIndustry content creation competition, we wanted to open up another industry of interest to our customers – gaming, in addition to other future segments to be disclosed in due time that are in line with our content strategy,” explained executive of Telkom’s smart home and content division, Wanda Mkhize.

“This time we are looking for unique and compelling content that appeals to gamers and focuses on drama around either following the lives of gamers, covers gaming technology and or profiles top players. It’s really open and up to the creators of the content what they deem important to show us. We do not only want them to impress us, but also to surprise us pleasantly with their interesting and stand-out content and ideas,” added Mkhize.

As mentioned the competition is open right now, but there are some requirements you need to fulfil if you want to enter.

The first is that you must be 18 years old or older.

Entries must also contain one or up to three 5 – 10 minute long clips of your gaming lifestyle content idea. To give you a bit of direction, Telkom is hoping to appeal to the youth market between the ages of 16 and 34.

All entries must be submitted via this website. Don’t try to email Telkom or post your content on social media, the entry won’t be accepted.

To that end, we highly recommend reading the competition’s rules here.

Other technical details worth pointing out is that your entry shouldn’t be larger than 10GB per video. We know you love your 8K camera but keep that in reserve for if you win.

The competition closes on 30th April 2021 so get your ideas submitted soon.

As for the gaming channel, we only know that it’s coming to TelkomONE soon.

We have to give Telkom a cheer here because this sort of investment in local content creation is great to see. Sure, getting big production houses involved in producing content is great but Telkom helping prospective content creators by giving them a massive platform is fantastic to see.

Well done Telkom, we hope to see more initiatives like this as TelkomONE grows.