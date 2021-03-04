Telkom’s Huawei P smart 2021 deal bundles phone, data & accessories for great value

As we head further into 2021 South Africans have prioritised value for money more than ever especially as lockdown continues and the price of consumer electronics is steadily increasing. Telkom Mobile is acutely aware of this, which is why the local network has partnered with Huawei on a new value for money bundle this month that will seemingly take care of any customer’s smartphone needs.
This as the new P smart 2021 has been bundled together with one of Telkom’s best FreeMe plans.
The FreeMe bundle in this case is the FreeMe 800MB deal which features 500MB worth of all-network data, as well as 150MB of data for use on WhatsApp and 150MB of data for streaming. That’s not all that the bundle includes, with 500 on-net calling minutes for both Telkom mobile and Telkom fixed, along with 15 off-net calling minutes for other networks and 50 SMSes, per month.
To further sweeten this great value for money deal, Telkom Mobile is offering 10GB worth of once-off data when you take advantage of this offer.
This is of course on top of the Huawei P smart 2021 smartphone, which is paired with a Bluetooth headset from Huawei, all for the price of R289 per month for 24 months.
While the data deal alone is worthwhile, the addition of the P smart 2021 is a steal at that price in and of itself.
One of the latest devices that Huawei has launched in South Africa, the P smart 2021 boasts a superb mix of specifications and features, yielding a mid-range smartphone that would even put some flagship devices to shame.
Evidence of this include the quad camera array found on the rear, which gives users access to a massive 48MP camera for richly detailed images, as well as an 8MP ultra wide-angle, 2MP depth sensing and 2MP macro lenses to provide a photography experience that is unmatched at this price point.
Added to this is a mammoth 5 000mAh battery to ensure that you will be snapping away all day and then some, which is a feature that some of the most expensive smartphones around don’t boast. Huawei has also ensured that the P smart 2021 is also a processing powerhouse, with a quad-core Kirin 710A chipset present, as well as a generous 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage to store all those memories you capture.
We have not even mentioned the spacious 6.67″ FullHD+ display on offer, which delivers a crisp and vibrant resolution of 2400×1080, as well as featuring a punch hole design housing an 8MP front facing camera, showcasing how the P smart 2021 is indeed designed to keep pace with the latest smartphones.
If you are a savvy smartphone user looking for a great local deal on a device, it is hard to look past what Telkom Mobile and Huawei have bundled together with this deal.
To find out how to get your hands on it, as well as check out the other deals available, head here.