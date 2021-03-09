The Avengers HARM Rooms will become customisable

Marvel’s Avengers is getting another update this month in the form of customisation options for the HARM Rooms. HARM here stands for Holographic Augmented Reality Machine.

For those who haven’t played the game, or completely forgotten about it since its launch last year, HARM Rooms are staging areas where players can practice fighting and is also used in part of a tutorial in the main game.

It’s very much this universe’s version of the more recognisable Danger Room from X-Men.

This update will allow players to tinker with the enemy types, number of enemies, stage hazards and buffs to create a fighting experience they see fit. In the past the HARM Rooms were set in stone and were only really interesting the first time around unless you wanted to jump back in to do activities such as practicing combos.

The reveal of the customisable HARM Rooms – embedded below – is in partnership with Intel. The game and Intel have been teamed up for a while and you can visit the crossover site shown at the end of the trailer here.

The premise the two are trying to sell you here is that only high end Intel PCs can handle the framerate crushing demand of so many enemies on screen at once. This is, of course, a fallacy and you should be able to do the same with an equivalent AMD-based machine.

That being said the game suffered with massive performance problems at launch so you still may encounter problems at high enemy counts even if your PC is closer in price to a decent car.

Despite the Intel branding this new feature is not PC specific and will also be on console when it launches on 18th March. This day is also when other updates will arrive in the game including the now infamous XP reduction.

It should be noted here that you may have already read this news or seen it in passing. This is because details about customisable HARM Rooms were leaked last week. This newest announcement, however, is official.