The Pokémon card game will get a Pokémon Go crossover

Today’s news has us asking the very important question: is it really a crossover if the two properties are based on the same IP? This as Pokémon Go will “crossover” with the Pokémon trading card game (TCG) later this year.

Pokémon Go dev Niantic has announced that Professor Willow from the app will appear in the TCG as a card in Summer 2021. For us in the rest of the world that don’t use the seasons to mark time, the US Summer is between June and September.

Unfortunately, right now, the Professor Willow card has not been revealed with that only happening in May. We do, however, have a very good idea of what it will be.

In the Pokémon TCG right now there’s a card called “Professor’s Research”. This card was originally released with the Gala region Professor Magnolia. Recently, however, an alternate of the card was also released with Professor Juniper.

It would make a lot of sense to introduce a Professor’s Research – Professor Willow as part of this collaboration.

This partnership is being done to celebrate two anniversaries: the 5th anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.

For those who don’t follow the TCG this may seem like a surprise, but the game has always worked with other Pokémon properties to influence its cards. The expansion blocks are based on the main game series and there’s usually small sets or pomo cards released when other media comes out. We get a special small expansion for the Detective Pikachu movie and a trio of cards was sold based on Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution.

Finally we have to mention the header image at the top of this page. The two logos in a barren background with a large X and some images wasn’t made by us in MS Paint. It’s the official image Niantic used to reveal this partnership.