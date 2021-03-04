They’re actually decreasing the XP gain in the Avengers game

I am going to present a theoretical situation to you, readers, and I want you to pick what you would do in that situation.

You’re driving down the highway (that’s a freeway for the Americans) and your car’s engine spontaneously and violently erupts into flame. At the same time you also knock over the coffee your were drinking and it spills onto the passengers seat.

Which problem do you deal with first? The giant fire or the coffee?

If you’re the people behind Marvel’s Avengers, the exceedingly mediocre superhero game from last year, you decide to deal with the coffee.

This is because a new update was announced for the game was released today entitled “Upcoming Cosmetic and XP Rework“. As you may have guessed this focuses on two main areas of the game. In our review of the game, and the mountain of coverage of it from 2020, it’s very clear that this is a fundamentally broken game. This is the fire that should have been tended to over these past few months. Instead the game experience will actually be made worse and more repetitive – yes you read that right – because you will now earn less XP. This is the coffee.

“The current XP ‘curve’ isn’t really a curve at all. In most RPGs, the amount of XP you need to level up increases as you gain levels in a curve, but our system is a straight line. This has led to pacing issues, such as skill points currently being rewarded too fast, which may be confusing and overwhelming to newer players. We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful,” the update reads.

“we’ll be increasing the amount of XP needed to level up, starting from around level 25. This amount will increase the closer you get to level 50 so that it will take longer to reach higher levels, and will only affect character level, not power level. If you already have level 50 characters, which is the current maximum, this won’t affect you. If you have a character who isn’t level 50 and want to speed up their progress, take this time to do so before the update on March 18.”

This is absolutely flabbergasting to read. The only time we’ve ever heard or read someone complain about the XP system is was to say that the game didn’t give you enough. For an update to now make this problem worse blows me away.

Even if you are someone that believes the XP gain was too high surely you can realise that the game has other more pressing problems to deal with. Repetitiveness? Uneven combat? A horrible business model? Performance and crashing problems? Surely these and others are more pressing concerns.

In terms of said business model the other part of this update – cosmetics – is actually a move in the right direction. The cosmetics in the game are being made less random so you can can more simply obtain what you want. This would be commendable if they didn’t try to push its real money currency at launch.

Aside from this update Marvel’s Avengers is still being updated with free heroes, missions and sundry content. At this point though it really feels like too little too late, and changes like less XP are so much salt in the wounds.