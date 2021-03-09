This chatbot will let you choose the best charity for your donations

The turbulent year that was 2020 may have had you considering donating to those less fortunate than yourself, but we can’t all donate money.

Sometimes we have clothes we no longer need, food we want to donate or you have a few hours to spare that you want to use helping others.

In order to help folks select the best avenue for their donations, the Nashua Children’s Charity Foundation, FinChatBot and Ozow have created NASH.

NASH is a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence that allows you to choose where your donations go.

The chatbot was conceived by FinChatBot which approached the Nashua Children’s Charity Foundation with a view to helping the charity raise funds. Clearly the idea was a hit because Ozow’s payment gateway solution was integrated into the chatbot soon after.

So how does it work?

Firstly you’ll need to scan the QR code below which will open up a website where the conversation with NASH will begin. If you can’t scan the QR code, you can go directly to this URL.

From there you can provide a name or remain anonymous. If you’re making a donation and hoping to enjoy the tax benefit that comes with it, NASH will provide you with an 18A tax certificate.

That chatbot is very simple and after introducing yourself you are given the option to Donate Now, Donate Goods, Donate Time or Donate Later.

Donate Now is what it says on the tin. You will be met with the Ozow payment gateway where you can complete the transaction.

Donate Goods will prompt you to select what type of goods you want to donate at which point you will need to select whether you will deliver the goods or whether the Nashua Children’s Charity Foundation will need to collect.

To Donate Time you will need to provide your contact details and select a charity near you that you would like to volunteer at. You can select a charity close to where you are but there is no limitation on where you choose to spend your time. You can get a bit more details about charities supported by the Nashua Children’s Charity Foundation here[PDF].

Finally, if you select Donate Later you will be provided with banking details and a reference number.

NASH is really a rather elegant solution that doesn’t require that you download a separate app in order to make a donation.

“The development of NASH is an example of how technology can assist to further drive our efforts in raising funds and improving the lives of those in need. I am extremely grateful for the collaborative efforts of FinChatBot and Ozow in harnessing the power of technology to support our communities,” Nashua chief executive officer, Barry Venter, said in a press statement.

“At Nashua we pride ourselves in being a brand that is actively involved in uplifting communities, especially when it comes to strengthening the youth of South Africa. We believe that when we work together, we can achieve more and can make an impactful difference not only to our partners but also to the children’s lives that we touch daily. We challenge you to work with us to make a positive difference in the communities and beyond, together we can achieve greater heights,” the CEO added.

If you’re looking to donate to charity, you can head to the Nashua Children’s Charity Foundation to find out a bit more about NASH and the charities it supports.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]