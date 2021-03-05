Twitter reportedly testing an undo send feature for tweets

Twitter has been very busy in recent months, testing out all manner of feature for its platform, with some proving more welcome than others. There are reports, however, of a current feature that Twitter is currently testing and it could be a real game changer – a timer for users to do an undo send.

For anyone who has used Uber Eats, think of this timer as working the same way before an order is finalised and sent off to the respective outlet you want to get food from.

According to Jane Manchun Wong, who has been pretty spot on with previous hidden test features from Twitter, this undo send function is the next best thing to an edit tweet feature, which is still something that users have been baying for.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

As the GIF above shows, a timer bar will appear once a tweet was been sent, giving users approximately six seconds before it can be undone.

How effective this system will be, remains to be seen, especially as the tweet that was just sent out does not appear to be visible on the UI showcased by Wong, so it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to quickly proofread what you’re about to send out. If that is indeed the case, the undo send function may not be as helpful as we originally thought it was.

That said, Twitter is yet to comment on whether this reported test is official, so there is still time to tweak or refine the experience if it is indeed destined to become a fully fledged feature down the line.

Either way, it looks like undo send will have to offer some respite until Twitter decides to pursue the edit tweet function, although the chances of that are slim, especially as it opens up avenues for ne’er-do-wells.

[Image – Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash]