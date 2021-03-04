VR Edition of Doom 3 comes to PlayStation VR this month

A bit of a surprise announcement today as Doom 3: VR Edition has been revealed not for PC, but for the PlayStation VR ecosystem on PlayStation 4 and backwards compatible with PlayStation 5.

“Doom 3: VR Edition features Doom 3 and its expansions, Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission, retooled for PS VR technology. Uncover the secrets of the UAC’s unholy experiments, encounter uncanny monstrosities in claustrophobic environments, and wield an arsenal of iconic (and even otherworldly) weaponry with new textures, shaders and sound effects as you survive against the forces of Hell across over 15 hours of heart-stopping action,” reads the announcement from Parker Wilhelm,

Associate Content Manager, Bethesda Softworks.

As a reminder Microsoft now owns ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Besthesda. While the Xbox family has no virtual reality hardware to speak of the PC does and Microsoft has stated many times in the past that it’s looking to support the PC market more.

Announcing a game only for Sony systems then sounds strange, but this may have been in the works before the Microsoft acquisition, something many theorise is what happened to the PC and PlayStation 5 game Deathloop.

To make use of VR players will have access to new tools such as a 180 degree quick turn, corner peeking, shot angling and more. We’ll need to wait for the end of this month when this game launches on 29th March to see this all in action.

What makes this announcement even more unexpected on top of everything else is the fact that a new VR system is planned for the PlayStation 5. We would have thought that VR titles on Sony platforms would slow down a bit until more information is made about that endeavour, though we assume backwards compatibility gives developers and publishers freedom to release a game now that will be available to PS5 owners in the future.

Doom 3: VR Edition isn’t the only VR game announced for the PS4’s VR. After the Fall, Zenith, I Expect You To Die 2, Fracked and Song in the Smoke were all announced alongside this new version of Doom 3.