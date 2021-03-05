Xiaomi debuts Redmi Note 10 series with four different flavours

Yesterday Xiaomi expanded its lineup of mid-range devices by officially unveiling the new Redmi Note 10 range. While these smartphones are not flagship offerings touting some of the latest and greatest innovations that Xiaomi has, they are rather important for the company as far as delivering value for money.

As such they should prove popular when they land in territories like South Africa, as past Redmi lineups have.

So what is the Redmi Note 10 lineup packing? Well for one there are four different variants within the range, with a standard, 10S, 5G and Pro available. It remains to be seen which flavours will land in SA for now, as well as what price tags they’ll be carrying, but we can at least run through the specifications that the Redmi Note 10 will be sporting.

To that end the regular and 10S models feature 6.34″ displays, with the 5G variant 6.5″ one and the Pro touting a 6.67″ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. As such, the Pro model is being marketed as one that’s ideal for gaming by Xiaomi.

Looking at the primary camera setups, each model has its own array. We’ll look at either end of the spectrum here, with the regular model sporting four lenses – 48MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensing. As for the Note 10 Pro, it features a quad lens setup too, but crucially includes a massive 108MP, along with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro and 2MP depth sensing.

The differences also extend to the silicon in the Redmi Note 10 range, as the Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, while the 5G model is utilising a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The entire range is supports dual SIM functionality and on the battery side of things, 5 000mAh and larger units are found across the board.

Again local pricing and availability are yet to be determined, but the standard Redmi Note 10 starts at $199 (~R3 044) in selected regions and the range topping Pro model caps out at $329 (~R5 033) for an 8GB RAM option. While we await local details, hit play on the unboxing video of the Note 10 Pro below.