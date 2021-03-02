Apple isn’t adopting USB Type-C for its iPhones anytime soon

Over the past few months it was rumoured that Apple may be making the switch to USB Type-C ports instead of its proprietary Lightning ones for the iPhone, but a new report obtained by Apple Insider suggests the Cupertino-based company has no plans to ditch its current port of choice.

This as noted industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has weighed in on what Apple is planning for its upcoming iPhone lineup. Kuo, who is usually spot on with these insights, notes that Apple does not plan to adopt USB Type-C, nor Touch ID on the power button.

This seems a rather odd choice, especially as The Verge points out, both those technologies are present on the iPad Air that Apple debuted late last year.

As for why Apple is reluctant to ditch Lightning, Kuo’s report says that, “We believe that USB-C is detrimental to the MFi business’s profitability, and its waterproof specification is lower than Lightning and MagSafe.” This isn’t gospel from Apple itself, but given the amount of time and money the company has invested in Lightning to date, not to mention revenue it generates from accessories as a result, it makes sense as to why the company would be reticent in adopting USB Type-C.

One of the other interesting elements that Kuo noted in the report suggests that Apple may look to ditch cable charging altogether, and develop an iPhone that supports wireless charging only, likely via the new MagSafe system we saw on the iPhone 12.

If true, we hope that it would only be wireless charging model that appears alongside normal cable charging options for the next iPhone lineup. If not, Apple would certainly alienate a large number of users.

Other features that are reportedly being considered for the iPhone 13 (unofficial name at this stage), will include a smaller screen notch and faster screen refresh rates. Looking to next year, a punch hole camera design is being touted, with a foldable device also being rumoured.

As for Kuo’s further 2021 predictions, we’ll have to wait and see whether Apple sticks to its guns and remains with Lightning over USB Type-C.