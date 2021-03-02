DJI’s new FPV drone sees the light of day

Last month, some leaked information and images hinted at a new drone from DJI that would feature a google system that would allow users to see things from its point of view. Turns out those leaks are true, as DJI has officially unveiled its new FPV drone.

Now that the new drone has seen the light of day, we now know that the FPV features the latest iteration of the company’s first-person perspective Googles, as well as a one handed controller to serve up an experience akin to what one might find in a videogame.

As such, the new FPV drone is being branded as a hybrid experience by DJI.

“Right out of the box, DJI FPV combines the best available technology for a hybrid drone like no other. It can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project and stop faster than any of them. DJI FPV lets the world experience the absolute thrill of immersive drone flight without being intimidated by the technology or spending hours building a system from scratch. We can’t wait for the world to try it,” explains Ferdinand Wolf, creative director at DJI Europe.

As far as the design of the new drone goes, it looks like many of the more recent iterations we’ve seen out of DJI lately, but most important, the onboard camera now sits on top of the unit instead of below it. It also looks a bit sleeker and sportier than other drones the company has released.

The sportier design is for good reason, as the DJI FPV can muster a top speed of up to 140km/h. It may be faster than previous DJI efforts, but it is not as fast as some of the competitor offerings, as Engadget points out, which can go in excess of 150km/h.

As for why that is, it is because DJI is hoping to make first-person drone flying more accessible, so speed has been restricted slightly, but 14km/h seems plenty fast enough in our books. Flight time still remains an issue with drones in general, and it is for the DJI FPV too, with a fully charged battery yielding roughly 20 minutes of flight time.

Looking closer at the onboard camera, it is capable of shooting 4K at up to 120fps, along with sporting a 150-degree field of view and a slow-mo mode that records at 1080p and 120fps too when needed. Perusing some of the other features the drone has a range of roughly 10 kilometres and the aforementioned Goggles’ live view serve up 810p visuals at 120fps with a 142-degree field of view. There is also a 50fps option with a wider 150-degree field available too.

No local pricing or availability have been detailed just yet, but Stateside the DJI FPV Combo will cost $1 299 (~R19 516), so this latest drone won’t come cheap once it hits our shores.