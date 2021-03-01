How to submit an appeal to NSFAS

With the 2020 Matric results finally out, the tertiary education year is set to start with many students in South Africa hoping to pay for their tuition by way of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but what happens if their application for funding is unsuccessful? If this happens an appeal can be lodged.

NSFAS has an appeals process in place and has recently outlined what students can do to get the ball rolling. These steps – for new and continuing students – can be found below:

New students

Log into your myNSFAS account

Click the Track Application Progress tab to view application status

An Appeal button should be visible on screen if your application is unsuccessful

You will need to click the appeal button and provide the relevant information and supporting documents

Continuing students

Opening and closing dates for continuing students, as well as the process to be followed, will be communicated through social media as soon as the appeal cycle opens.

While the dates for continuing students have not been revealed yet in 2020 appeals closed in late March. When these dates are announced, however, it should be noted that applicants will receive a response to their appeals 30 days after lodging them.

If you are a continuing student we suggest following official NSFAS pages on Twitter and Facebook as that’s usually where the organisation posts information like this.

For those who issues successful appeals and gain access to funding, check out our guide to reset, unlock and unblock your NSFAS wallet.

Finally it should be noted that the NSFAS portal and website may not be accessible. This was addressed a few days ago, but there may be heavy traffic as Matriculants look to fund their higher education and universities open their doors. Give the sites a few minutes between reloading should you experience this, and follow the NSFAS social media accounts for updates.