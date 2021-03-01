LEGO’s Porsche 911 launches in South Africa for R2600

South African LEGO and Porsche fans have reason to celebrate as we start March of 2021, as the newest LEGO set based on the venerable 911 has now launched in South Africa.

Set 10295: Porsche 911 is now available to buy from the official LEGO stores for R2 599.99. For your money you get 1 458 pieces that, when assembled, create a scaled down 911 that measures in at 35 X 16 X 10 centimetres (length X width X height).

In terms of pricing what we’re paying locally is more on less on par with the prices overseas. This set costs £119.99 / $149.99 / €129.99 depending on where you live. The UK price is usually the best one to look at as it’s closest to our market and it includes tax (unlike the US price). Right now £119.99 converts to around R2 503 so the R2 600 price makes sense when you consider the shipping costs for a larger set like this.

What makes the set even more interesting is that you’re getting two building options in the one box. While going through the building process you will reach a crossroads in the instruction book and will need to choose what final product your set will become: the hard top Turbo or the convertible Targa. The difference between the two isn’t just the roof as the engine, rear spoiler and rims will differ too.

You can check out a static gallery of the set on its store page or on the LEGO database Brickset, or you can watch it in the video embed below. This designer video shows you how the set went from idea to final product. The designer also reveals that the set isn’t based on any one model of the car but instead seeks to replicate the look of the versions from the late 70s and early 80s.

For the Porsche people out there who are only now being introduced to LEGO it may surprise you to learn that there have been several models made over the years that are based on cars from the company.

Right now, for the same amount of money (R2 599.99), you can also buy the Technic Porsche 911 RSR. Technic is different to the regular LEGO bricks and plates you may be familiar with, depending more on axles, lift arms and panels to create structures. This 911 is also a racing variant so it looks very different from a regular road car.

For those who don’t want to break the bank there have been several smaller sets released in the past too that cost a few hundred Rand instead of a few thousand. Most of these have been retired at this point and will be difficult to find on shelves (or anywhere) but it’s worth checking them out if you want to look at the second hand market or you get lucky with a store that has old new stock.