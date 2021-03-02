The crossover no one was expecting: Shovel Knight X Arby’s

Well here’s something utterly bizarre – beloved throwback game Shovel Knight now has a deal with the American fast food chain Arby’s with kids meals from the company coming with toys and a DLC code for the game.

Each Arby’s kids meal will come with a “launcher token” which seems to be a small disc that can be shot using a plastic spring… thing. The image of the seven collectible tokens is below.

The toy itself is kind of lame but what’s more interesting is the “surprise game code” which each one has. These codes can be entered into the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove game on PC (Steam) or the Nintendo Switch as a cheat code.

The game already has a collection of cheat codes that reference everything from Star Wars to Marvel and more.

So what do these codes unlock? You can see a collection of them in the trailer embed below.

The changes shown off include model changes to playable characters, words randomly being replaced by the word “meat” and enemies becoming pieces of food.

Our favourite has to be King Knight who gets the famous Arby’s giant hat. It really looks good on him.

Unfortunately for global Shovel Knight fans Arby’s is only available in America, Canada, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. People have already been able to find the toys (and their codes) early.

In other “popular videogame franchise is used to sell kids meals at fast food establishments” news Pokémon has been working with McDonald’s to include trading cards with the famous Happy Meals. Due to the current resurgent popularity of Pokémon cards it has lead to massive scalping of these toys and people buying hundreds of Happy Meals at a time. Originally available only in America this promotion is also coming to Canada.