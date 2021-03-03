The Xbox Series X now has an ‘Official TV Partner’ in Samsung

Well here’s some oddly specific news: Microsoft has announced that the Samsung QLED TVs are the “official TV partner” for the Xbox Series X in the USA and Canada.

Yes, only the Series X console and only in those to countries. We have to assume that this high level of specificity is due to the fact that other licencing agreements and “TV partners” exist in other parts of the world.

We’re not sure why the Series S has been left out here and we can only assume – aside from the aforementioned legal stuff – that the more powerful Series X is better suited at properly utilising the Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs that are supposed to be its partner.

“Capable of enabling 4K gaming at 120hz, Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs let you see virtually every detail with incredible 4k clarity, contrast, and at a silky-smooth 120 frames per second. With a low 5.8ms response time, auto low latency mode, variable refresh rate, and other gaming features designed with the next generation games in mind, Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs help unlock the performance of Xbox Series X,” reads the announcement from Chris Munson, Sr. – Xbox Global Brand Partnerships lead.

If you’re a Series X owner, or planning to be when the stock situation improves, you should know that a lot of this is just marketing. Don’t tell Microsoft and Samsung but if you’re looking for a new TV or monitor shop around according to your price range and spec requirements. These kinds of official partnerships are just some good old cross promotional branding that you can ignore.

That being said Munson does point out some features gamers may be interested in such as AMD Freesync Premium Pro and more.

“Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED and QLED line-up features the new and intuitive Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing players to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more. Game Mode also optimizes gameplay with its next-gen Samsung Neo Quantum Processor, utilizing AI based deep-learning to elevate your gaming experience,” Munson adds.

If those are features you want and you’re willing to shell out for the higher prices, then you may want to check them out even if you’re not in the US / Canada.