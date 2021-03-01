Time to ditch your slow game storage with Seagate FireCuda

One of the fastest, simplest and affordable ways to increase the speed and responsiveness of your gaming PC is with a storage upgrade. Bumping up the speed of your operating system (OS) or game drive with a faster component is much easier than a new CPU or GPU and the benefits are instant, especially with some game developers even listing faster storage as a requirement in the recommended specs of new titles.
If you’ve been using nondescript storage in the past intended for other applications or general use it may be time to consider upgrading to hardware intended for gaming, which is the exact description of Seagate’s FireCuda line of devices.
One of the most interesting devices in the FireCuda line are the Solid State Hybrid Drives (SSHD) which are available in the smaller 2.5 inch and the regular 3.5 inch variants.
FireCuda’s SSHDs combine NAND flash with a more traditional hard drive to offer you the best of both worlds: faster storage and affordable high capacities. This unique approach – and the two form factors on offer – mean that you can give a serious boost to your desktop and / or notebook without breaking the bank.
Not only does this make a compelling mass storage option for games which are now taking up hundreds of gigs a piece, but it also means your large files such as videos and 3D models get a boost too. This is a great blend for those who game as well as create content.
For those who need more speed there are also several options for SSDs with SATA 2.5 inch options available as well as NVMe drives.
The FireCuda 120 SSD is the SATA option here which means it will work with almost any PC configuration. Unlike NVMe which is a newer form factor that some motherboards may not support, SATA is such a legacy connection that a 120 SSD can be used to upgrade just about anything. From your main PC to that old media tower you have in the lounge and even the youngster in the family with an entry level gaming device, the 120 slots in everywhere and gets the job done with much higher read and write speeds.
Finally there’s the FireCuda 510 and 520 NVMe SSDs. These represent the absolute pinnacle in speed not just from Seagate’s FireCuda, but the entire storage industry. This newer form factor takes up the least amount of space but offers the best performance for those who want to spend a little extra to save a lot of time. if you’re used to getting up for a cup of coffee when loading up big games or files, you will need to stay put because those long waits will evaporate away.
No matter which FireCuda solution you choose to game with you can be certain that you’re going to get an improved experience along with the compelling features and after-sales support that Seagate is known for. For the former you get things like the SeaTools programme to update your drives and keep them healthy, and for the latter there are multi-year limited warranties up to five years on FireCuda drives.
