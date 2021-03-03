Twitter’s chat rooms, Spaces, now available on Android

Late last year Twitter announced its new audio chat room feature called Spaces, which was being tested out by a selected number of users in beta on iOS. Spaces remains in beta, but now some Android users have also gotten access to the feature, with one significant caveat, as iOS users are still the only ones who can host a chat on the platform.

Twitter confirmed in a tweet that the functionality would soon be available to Android users, but they’ll need to sit tight for now until the platform adds the hosting capability.

It is clear that audio has become a primary focus for Twitter when it comes to new features, with the recent popularity of exclusive apps like Clubhouse likely fuelling its desire to get its own variant up and running for the entire Twitter community. Whether the lack of exclusivity for the fully fledged version of Spaces will have the same effect that Clubhouse has, remains to be seen, but Twitter has also be trialling out other audio tools.

These include the ability to record and tweet out voice notes like WhatsApp, along with automated transcribing for videos and audio set to arrive later this year.

While it is pleasing to see Twitter test out new features, it will also need to think about how those platform additions will be policed. The company has invested a lot of time and money in trying to better police the regular version of its app, and if there is an encrypted chat room that is invite only, it opens up Twitter to all kinds of problems as far as echo chambers go.

It remains to be seen if that will indeed be the case, so for right now, the priority looks to be getting Spaces off the ground.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

