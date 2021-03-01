Visa Tap To Phone lets businesses to accept payments on NFC-enabled Android devices

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the contactless payment solutions have risen sharply, often necessitating that a small business have a card terminal that facilitates tapping. That may not be an option for all SMEs, however, especially those who may employ a network of drivers or simply do not have the funds available to purchase a terminal, which is why Visa recently made its Tap To Phone solution available in South Africa.
The solution, which has been rolled out to 15 countries including South Africa by Visa, will facilitate the ability to accept contactless payments on any Android device that is NFC-enabled.
“After piloting Visa Tap to Phone over the past year, Visa today announced product availability in South Africa and accelerated global product growth in the rest of the world via more than 35 new partners, including Visa Ready for Tap to Phone partners,” a press release sent to Hypertext explains.
“Tap to Phone transforms current-generation Android smartphones or tablets into contactless, or tap to pay, software-based point of sale (soft POS) terminals without additional hardware,” it adds.
Visa notes that its Tap To Phone solution has already proved quite popular in regions where it was launched last year during the early stages of the pandemic.
Already, the number of sellers using Tap to Phone has grown by 200 percent over the past year, says the payment specialists.
“Recent launches for Tap to Phone include Belarus, Malaysia, Peru, Russia, and South Africa, with upcoming launches planned in Brazil, Italy, United Kingdom and more,” Visa points out.
“The payments landscape has continued to evolve, as technology advances, to provide consumers with a variety of options. Card payments’ progression started with the magnetic stripe cards, all the way to the virtual cards and tap-to-phone functionality available today,” adds Aldo Laubscher, South Africa country manager at Visa.
Those SMEs and small businesses interested in using a solution like Tap To Phone, can visit the Visa Ready portal here.