You can now share your Steam games with anybody

While Valve tussles with Apple in the courtroom, there have been several new feature additions to Steam although the additions are still being beta-tested.

Nevertheless, these new features can be easily accessed by opting into Steam’s Client Beta so they are worth mentioning.

The first feature is less a feature and more a launch as Steam Link is now available for Linux. Steam Link is the app you can use to stream games or movies from your PC to your smartphone or another PC.

The more exciting news is a beta test of a wider reach for Remote Play Together.

This feature allows players to invite friends into their game even if the person doesn’t have the game. An additional benefit of this feature is that you can play local co-op games even if the game doesn’t support online multiplayer.

Now the functionality has been expanded and you can now invite friends to play a game with a simple link.

“Invite Anyone with a link and your friend will be invited to install the Steam Link app before connecting. Once installed, Steam Link enables a quick connection to your game session. If your friend has Steam installed, it will instead be used to facilitate the session,” Valve explained in a community post.

“One player may be invited to your Remote Play Together game session via link, no Steam account needed. Additional Steam Friends may be invited to your game by right-clicking them in your Friends List, then selecting Remote Play Together,” the firm added.

To see which games support Remote Play Together head to your Steam Library, click Advanced Filtering Options and then select Remote Play Together under Features.

This feature supports remote play on Windows, Android, iOS and Raspberry Pi so you can quite literally invite anybody.

The only real limitation here is in how many non-Steam friends you can have playing at a time. This limitation isn’t present if a friend has a Steam account.

This is a rather nifty feature and it could help folks host game nights remotely provided the game and internet connection can support the demand.

With all that having been said, we wonder how long it will take before folks get random messages to throw down in Overcooked 2.