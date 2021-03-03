‘Your gameplay isn’t changing’ as Epic Games buys Fall Guys dev

Epic Games has yet another big purchase to report as it picks up Tonic Games Group, the parent company of game developers Mediatonic, Irregular Corporation and Fortitude Games. The biggest name on that list is of course Mediatonic and its surprise hit Fall Guys.

As with all mergers like this players on the ground just want to know what will change for them and the games they enjoy. On that front the Mediatonic site has an announcement post going over the changes this will incur, or rather the lack of them.

“Your gameplay isn’t changing and neither is our mission to bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible. Each season, we’ll continue to expand the game with new content, features, rounds, and costumes,” writes Mediatonic Community Director Oliver Hindle.

Hindle goes on to ensure people that Fall Guys will remain purchasable on Steam and the PlayStation Store. This guarantee is needed as Rocket League – which also had its developer bought by Epic – was delisted from Steam and made available only through the Epic Games Store on PC. Current Owners of Fall Guys will continue to be able to access the game on their platform of choice.

Those who have been waiting for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports are also being catered for as no change to those projects has been announced with this acquisition.

The other big change Rocket League experienced with Epic Games is the shift into becoming a free to play title. On that front Hindle states “Nothing to announce right now!”

Right now, at least according to Mediatonic, nothing is going to change in Fall Guys. While this is encouraging to hear for current and future players, we will need to wait a bit longer to see if this remains true.

As both Fall Guys and Fortnite have so many crossovers we fully expect to see the two intermingle at some point.

Those asking why this acquisition went through, aside from money, we are given information about that too.

“We’ve been mutual fans for a while and as we’ve gotten to know the Epic team better, it turns out we have a lot in common and share a lot of the same goals. They really love Fall Guys and our team at Mediatonic. We’ll continue to be the same team, working on the same game, but we’ll now have the full power of Epic Games to help us take the game to new (dizzying) heights,” Hindle adds.

From the Epic side of things there’s also an announcement from that company about this. As per usual CEO and Founder of Epic Tim Sweeney has something to say.

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences,” Sweeney ends.