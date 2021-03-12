12 Warhammer games come free with White Dwarf 462

White Dwarf magazine, the official publication for Games Workshop and its various table top hobbies, is doing something rather special for issue 462. This magazine will come with a rather crazy 12 full PC games.

White Dwarf 462 will come with a Steam code to unlock the following games (in alphabetical order):

• Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus

• Talisman: Digital Edition

• Total War: Warhammer

• Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon – Da Orks

• Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War

• Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

• Warhammer Quest

• Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times

• Warhammer Underworlds: Online

• Warhammer: Vermintide 2

For anyone who hasn’t seen a physical magazine in ages it should be noted that this Steam code will only be available with the paper White Dwarf publication. White Dwarf is sold as a digital publication too but, again, these will not contain the code.

If you’ve never read White Dwarf before but want to pick this issue up for the games give a few news agents some calls to find the best place to buy. Many hobby stores, especially those which specialise in miniatures and wargaming, are usually a good place to look.

Here in South Africa this magazine used to be on many shelves – mostly in CNA – but that is no longer the case. You may still be able to find it at speciality stores and import shops. If those stores don’t already stock White Dwarf make sure to ask them as they can sometimes do special orders.

As for the games themselves it’s the usual extreme mix as Games Workshop is rather loose when it comes to who can use the Warhammer and Warhammer 40K licence. We can say that Space Marine is our favourite of the bunch and always worth playing. Vermintide 2 is also a good time if you want a Left 4 Dead experience albeit with a heavier melee focus and giant rats instead of zombies.

White Dwarf 462 will be in stores from 19th March. Those in countries that have official subscription services for the publication can pre-order it from

Today has been quite the treat for Games Workshop fans. Aside from this announcement we also learned that the much beloved Astartes fan film project has become an official part of the company with more on the way.