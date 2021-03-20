20 Bethesda titles land on Xbox Game Pass today

No matter where your allegiances lie in the great console war, it is hard to deny that Xbox has a growing advantage thanks to Game Pass. It is one of the reasons why the recent acquisition of ZeniMax, which used to own gaming studios and publishers like id Software, Arkane Studios and Bethesda, was so intriguing for the Xbox gaming community.

As such, Microsoft has wasted little time in porting newly acquired titles to its Game Pass platform, with 20 Bethesda ones being among the first.

“Starting tomorrow, we continue that journey and celebrate welcoming Bethesda to Xbox by making 20 of Bethesda’s most iconic and award-winning games – including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein – available to Xbox Game Pass members,” wrote Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire editor in chief in a blog post yesterday.

He added that 16 of the 20 will be play anywhere titles, allowing those within the Microsoft gaming ecosystem to play them on PC, console or mobile via Game Pass Ultimate membership.

The 20 newly added Bethesda Game Pass titles, as well as what platform they can be accessed on, are as follows: