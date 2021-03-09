Applications for the Gauteng Azure Training programme close on 12th March

Two years ago Microsoft’s Azure datacentres went live in South Africa and, while it has meant access to more cloud-related services for local companies, there is now a shortage of necessary skills within the Microsoft Azure environment. To address this need, Microsoft and the Gauteng Department of e-Government have partnered to launch the Gauteng Azure Training programme.

This new programme aims to offer basic skills in Azure, through the Microsoft Learn platform. In order to assist with the training, the programme also leverages the talents of Andela and Geekulcha, with the goal of training 3 000 in the province, with it running until the end of June 2021. The learning programme will also seek to support learners with a group of 300 volunteer Azure mentors.

During the training, learners will have an opportunity to be shortlisted to redeem a Microsoft Azure certification exam voucher to enrol and complete the exam, the department explains.

Applications for the programme close on 12th March this week, so there is little time to waste in applying for this opportunity.

“Building technical skill capability in both individuals and SMMEs is essential for South Africa to navigate rapid and ongoing digital transformation. Digital skills provide an effective tool to address unemployment and drive economic recovery and growth, making it a priority to continue investing in and partnering on critical programmes to harness these skills,” notes Sikhumbuzo Ngcobo, Public Sector director at Microsoft South Africa, regarding this initiative.

“At Andela, through the Andela Learning Community, we are committed to working with Microsoft in supporting the growth of tech talent across the continent. We are excited for the opportunity this partnership brings and look forward to engaging with software engineers in Gauteng,” adds Lina Ng’inja, Talent Partnerships manager, Andela.

With applications for the Gauteng Azure Training programme beginning back on 22nd February, interested applicants are advised to head to the Andela Learning Community portal here.

