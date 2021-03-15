AURA is expanding into Kenya

A company we’re been following with excitement for sometime now is set to expand into Africa following an announcement early on Monday morning.

That company is AURA, a firm that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to make emergency response a lot more efficient. More importantly, as co-founder Adam Pantanowitz told Hypertext last year, the firm hopes to democratise security in South Africa.

Of course that interview took place in August and now AURA is expanding.

“Similar to South Africa, Kenya is plagued by significant crime issues, in particular, road safety, street crime, home invasions, burglaries and carjackings. With a high smartphone penetration rate, we are able to provide our users with affordable and accessible on-demand security and medical response and help keep people in those areas safe,” explained chief executive officer at AURA, Warren Myers.

To that end AURA will be partnering with GardaWorld-owned security firm KK Security. With this partnership, AURA’s platform will enable a more effective emergency response in Nairobi and Mombasa.

As part of this expansion, Hilary Itela (pictured) has been selected as general manager for AURA in Kenya.

The newly appointed general manager reportedly has 15 years of experience across a range of verticals including security, ecommerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and renewable energy.

“We are excited to have someone of Itela’s calibre join our team as we explore the many unique opportunities within the East African market. Kenya has a strong, but fragmented private security and emergency medical industry,” said Myers of the appointment.

More importantly, Itela will be responsible for growing AURA’s footprint in Kenya. We’re curious to see whether AURA finds success in the region but it appears confident that it has a solution to address a need.

“I look forward to shaping a business that will contribute to the safety and security of the community and create employment opportunities that positively impact the economies in which we operate,” Itela said of his appointment.