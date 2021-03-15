Avatar & James Gunn get people talking about #MyRereleaseChoice

Over the weekend some big things happened in the world of movies as James Cameron’s Avatar was re-released in China leading to it reclaiming its record of highest grossing movie, clawing the title back from Avengers Endgame. Famous director and writer James Gunn then helped get #MyRereleaseChoice trending on Twitter.

This is a rather self-explanatory hashtag as far as social media trends go. People have been sharing their choices for what movie they’d like to see on the big screen again if they could have a re-release.

Gunn’s choice, as you can see above together with the original tweet which helped kick things off, is the fantastic Kung Fu Hustle. We have to agree with him here as we saw this movie again recently and it really holds up despite being released in 2004, which feels like an absolute lifetime ago.

We remembered the movie for its humour but seeing it again reminded us of how good the action is.

As for what we’d like to see many people have been suggesting Shrek and that would be fantastic. Aside from being a genuinely good animated movie, the sheer amount of memes per second in that movie would make it a great moviegoing experience again. The original movie also released in 2001, so 2021 would be the perfect time for a 20th anniversary re-release. This is actually happening in a limited capacity in the US, so there’s hope.

Make sure to share your picks on #MyRereleaseChoice and click around to see choices from others. Top picks we can see include the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Alien, The Princess Bride and many more.

Aside from the celebrity endorsement and the Avatar record we’re guessing that #MyRereleaseChoice is also trending as vaccine rollouts intensify around the world. While South Africa and other countries have some catching up to do in that department, it feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Theoretically, with the pandemic handled, seeing movies in theatres will be safe again and seeing old favourites on the big screen again would be a treat.