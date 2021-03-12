Beeple’s digital artwork sells for $69 million as an NFT

There are many things we can learn from Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, but perhaps the most important thing to our mind is that if you really love something, you should do it everyday.

On 1st May 2007, Winkelmann (we’ll stick with Beeple from here on out) began creating a piece of digital art everyday, and he’s maintained that pace for 13 years now.

His art is incredible and bizarre all at the same time, just take a gander at his Instagram page.

So why are we talking about Beeple?

Well the artist has auctioned off a piece of his art or rather, 5 000 pieces of art rolled into one.

The piece “Everydays – The First 5 000 Days” is a collage containing the artist’s work that doesn’t exist physically. Instead, the piece exists as an NFT.

This means that this piece exists digitally but its authenticity as an original and certification of ownership exists on a blockchain.

“I’ve obviously been making work like this for a very long time,” Beeple told Reuters. “But NFT’s, sort of the way this was sold the kind of proof of ownership on the blockchain, that I only learned of like in mid-October of last year. So I had one drop and I make like $130 000 and then I had another drop in December and I made like $3.5 million,” the artist said in an interview.

This latest sale has netted Beeple $69 346 250 which, according to Christie’s which hosted the auction makes him one of the top three most valuable living artists.

Better yet, Beeple will receive 10 percent each time the NFT is sold so not only has he made a tidy sum, if that NFT starts doing the rounds, he could be earning a tidy sum.

“I do really think that this is going to be seen as the next chapter of art history,” the artist said.

While the future of NFTs is very much an unknown, it’s clear that some folks are seeing the tech solution as the future of trading for art and other things. Earlier this week we wrote about Valuables which lets folks monetise their tweets by turning them into NFTs.

We are curious to see whether NFTs are a momentary flash in the pan or something that is going to be around for a good few years. Given how much money is being ploughed into NFTs however, we suspect they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

We highly recommend taking a gander at Beeple’s collection of work over on his official website. You might not be able to own an original piece but at least you don’t have to go into a physical gallery to appreciate the artistry.