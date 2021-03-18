BMW serves up first look at new i4 that does 0-100km/h in four seconds

Earlier this week Mini announced that it would be a fully electric motoring brand by 2030, but we did not hear anything as far as BMW’s plans when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs). We still do not know when the Bavarian carmaker plans to go fully electric, but we have been given a closer look at the company’s latest EV – the i4.

For now we only have the images and video below to enjoy, with more details on the BMW i4 expected later in the year. That said, the company did share a few impressive numbers for those potentially sitting on the fence as to the performance that this latest i-branded vehicle offers.

To that end the BMW i4, which is classes as a Gran Coupe, will feature a few different battery-powered engine setups, with up to 390kW available. The higher end of that spectrum will see this EV do 0-100km/h in roughly four seconds, according to BMW, although a more precise number has not been revealed.

What has been shared, however, is driving range, and the i4 will muster up to 590km on a fully charged battery depending on the model. It remains to be seen under what kind of driving conditions that 590km figure drops, but it is at least pleasing to see that the vehicle can deliver comparable driving range to what a petrol or diesel equivalent option can.

“With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric,” noted Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

Hopefully when more information on the i4 becomes available, we’ll hear more on BMW’s plans to go fully electric, especially as a number of other companies have pledged to do so by 2030 already.