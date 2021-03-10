Child-focused Fitbit Ace 3 unveiled and landing in SA this month

Fitbit has unveiled a new iteration of fitness tracker, the Fitbit Ace 3, which is designed with younger users in mind.

Specifically for children aged six and up, although there is no advisement on when that age threshold should end. That said, if you have to ask whether this fitness tracker is too young for me, it probably is.

Back to the Fitbit Ace 3, and this iteration adds a few more child-focused features such as a greater selection of animated clock faces, as well as activity modes that try to gamify the fitness experience for younger wearers. The latter comes in the form of virtual badges, but for parents there is also the ability to see how active your child has been throughout the day, if that’s your thing.

There is also a family health aspect to it, should you have a few Fitbit devices in the household. Perhaps most crucially, Fitbit has ensured that vital tracking elements like sleep have also been added to the Ace 3.

On the hardware side of things, the Fitbit Ace 3 features up to eight days worth of battery life, along with a “swimproof” design that makes it water resistant for up to 50 metres deep, although the amount of time it can remain submerged has not been outlined. The fitness tracker’s housing and strap are also a high grade of silicone in either Black or Cosmic Blue (pictured in header image), so they should be able to take a few knocks.

Another missing element that we would have like to see is some kind of SOS functionality or GPS-enabled tracking for worst case scenarios, but hopefully Fitbit is actively thinking about this and working on it. In terms of privacy, the company says the Ace 3 is COPPA and GDPR compliant for the US and EU respectively, so data on your child should remain private.

As for local pricing and availability, the Fitbit Ace 3 will retail for a recommended R1 799 and is expected to be available to purchase from the likes of Hi Online, Totalsports, Dis-Chem, eBucks, Superbalist and Momentum from 15th March onwards.